No drinking at police stations: DCP West calls for strict checks

A day after the SHO of Vijay Vihar police station was suspended for allegedly abusing his subordinate after consuming liquor while on duty, DCP (West) Urvija Goel has directed all night gazette officers (GOs) of West district to check the rest room of the SHO, additional SHOs, his subordinates, and barracks of police stations.

In an order issued on August 15, Goel states, “It is hereby directed that all night GOs must check the restroom of SHO, and other two inspectors (ATO, Bravo), and barracks of police stations personally and ensure that alcohol should not be consumed in the premises of police station/post. The above instructions should be followed meticulously.”

On Saturday, sub-inspector Umesh Kumar had called the PCR at 1 am and alleged that the SHO (Vijay Vihar) Sudhir Kumar was “harassing” him, and that if appropriate action is not taken, he will “commit suicide”.

After the call, the ACP (Prashant Vihar sub-division) reached the spot and found SHO Kumar had allegedly left the station without making a general diary entry. “He took permission for night rest over a call but didn’t fill the entry. Public persons at the police station told us the SHO was allegedly drunk and had abused SI Umesh. The ACP called Kumar and asked him to come to the police station, but he refused. We had given him a warning and advised him in the past about his conduct… this was insubordination,” said a senior officer.

After a search, police seized 10 bottles of liquor from the SHO’s room. The matter was reported to senior officers on Saturday morning and SHO Kumar was suspended and sent to district lines by DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal.