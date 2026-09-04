No direct link to kickbacks, 27-month delay in arrest: Why Satyendar Jain got bail

Satyendar Jain gets bail in STP tender scam case as Delhi court notes no direct link to alleged kickbacks and questions 27-month arrest delay.

Granting bail to AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in the alleged multi-crore sewage treatment plant (STP) tender scam, a Delhi court on Thursday noted that none of the corrigendums that changed the specifications of the work were approved by him.

Jain did not sign corrigendums

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh of Rouse Avenue Court said all the corrigendums – a formal correction for a mistake found in a contract or notice after it has been published or released – were approved and signed by former Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO Udit Prakash Rai, who is also an accused in the case.

“None of the corrigendums that changed the specification of the work was approved by the applicant. All were approved and signed by the CEO, Udit Prakash Rai (A-2),” the judge said.