No direct allegations against me: Former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain to Delhi HC

Former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain booked in five separate instances of violence in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots Friday told the Delhi High Court that there is no specific act which can be attributed to him by the Delhi Police, adding that while he has been in jail for three years, all his co-accused are out on bail.

Appearing for Hussain, senior advocate Salman Khurshid argued before a single judge bench of Justice Anish Dayal that in the initial witness statements, his client has not been named, but his name features in the subsequent witness statements. Moreover no specific act has been attributed to his client, Khurshid said. Among various sections of the IPC, Hussain has been booked for rioting, mischief by fire and criminal conspiracy.

He argued that all the co-accused in these cases have been granted bail. “I’m (Hussain) the only one left,” Khurshid said. He further alleged that the witness statements that were recorded, “all are as though they have been replicated”. Khurshid went on to say that although he can’t deny that several empty crates were recovered from Hussain’s house rooftop and the entry to the roof was from his client’s house, there is no video which establishes his presence on February 25, 2020, the incident date which is the subject matter of all the FIRs. Hussain has approached the HC seeking bail in multiple FIRs registered against him at Dayal Pur police station.

“There were 10 accused, nine of them are enlarged on bail,” Khurshid emphasised, adding that there were no direct allegations against him. “Unless it is shown that he did acts to incite violence”, at this stage, he should be granted bail Khurshid submitted.

Advocate Rizwan, who also appeared for Hussain, argued, “There are a set of persons who say that I was leading a mob on the road at 4 pm, while another says I was on the rooftop of my house. I cannot be at both places at the same time, how is it possible?”

He said that the only non-bailable offence against him is section 307, wherein the allegation is not directly against him but against other accused who is already enlarged on bail.

After Hussain’s counsels concluded their arguments, the Delhi Police sought an accommodation as Additional Solicitor General SV Raju who is appearing for them was unavailable. The matter is next listed on February 24 for arguments by the Delhi Police.