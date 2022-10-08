scorecardresearch
No detention policy gone from Delhi next year

According to guidelines issued by the Delhi government Friday, from 2023-2024, regular examinations and a new set of assessment guidelines will be implemented at the end of the year for classes III to VIII, but only students of classes V and VIII will be held back if they do not clear the grade.

Delhi schools, Delhi schools detention policy, Delhi government, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsStudents of classes V and VIII in Delhi schools will be held back in the grade if they do not clear all their subjects. Archive

From the next academic year, students of classes V and VIII in Delhi schools will be held back in the grade if they do not clear all their subjects, meaning that the no-detention policy will come to an end in the capital.

As per these guidelines, assessment of students will be done through a basket of methods with different weightages. Of a total of 100 marks for their final assessment, the break-up of weightage of marks will be as follows: 5 for student attendance; 5 for subject enrichment; 5 for project-based activities; 5 for portfolio of co-curricular activities; 5 for multiple assessments; 5 for unit tests; 20 for mid-term exams and 50 for annual exams.

In order to be declared ‘Pass’ at the end of the session and be eligible for promotion to the next class, a student must secure at least 33% marks in each subject studied, as well as a minimum of 25% of marks in mid-term exams plus annual examination in each subject. If a student is unable to fulfill these conditions, they will be given a chance for re-examination for the subjects they did not clear in two months from the date of declaration of results. If they are not able to clear the re-examination, they will be placed in the ‘Essential Repeat’ category and held back in the grade.

“Keeping the holistic development of children in mind, SCERT, Delhi, has released new assessment guidelines. Through these, our aim is not to stop any student from getting promoted to the next class, because a child never fails, it is the system that fails… our real aim is to bring the same degree of seriousness in elementary grades as for class X and XII,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Friday.

“The ‘No Detention Policy’ was very progressive but due to lack of preparation, the education system could not take full advantage of it. But we need to prepare such a system to lay a strong foundation at the elementary level which works on the holistic development of a child, and learning should be of such a level that there is no need for detention,” he added.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-10-2022 at 01:58:25 am
