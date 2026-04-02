No Detailed Project Report given for Delhi-Rohtak-Hisar, Delhi-Faridabad-Palwal RRTS corridors: Centre

Rapid Rail project in India, RRTS project details: The Centre on Thursday stated that no Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Delhi-Rohtak-Hisar and Delhi-Faridabad-Palwal RRTS (Regional Rapid Transit System) projects has been submitted by the state government. Currently, only 82.15-km-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is operational. It was sanctioned by the centre in March 2019.

In a statement in Lok Sabha on Thursday, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar said: “Presently, no Detailed Project Report (DPR) for RRTS connectivity between Delhi-Rohtak-Hisar and Delhi-Faridabad-Palwal has been submitted to Central Government by concerned State Government(s).”

The Union Minister was responding to queries raised by Lok Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda, who sought details on plans to develop RRTS corridors connecting Delhi-Rohtak-Hisar and Delhi-Faridabad-Palwal, in view of rising commuter demand, population growth and increasing economic activity in the region.