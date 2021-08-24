No Delhi Police beat staff will remain in same area for more than a year

Days after a Delhi Police constable was dismissed from service after senior officers found that he was involved in “organised crimes” in central Delhi’s Paharganj, the Special CP (Central zone) has directed to shit or rotate beat staff who have been working in the same beat for more than one year. After the dismissal of the constable, Amit Kumar, the SHO (Paharganj) was also sent to district lines.

An order issued by Additional DCP (Central) Rohit Meena read, “It is stated as per special CP, all SHOs (have been) directed to shift/rotate the beat staff who are continuously working in the same beat for more than one year, and also to ensure that no police personnel is posted in the same beat for the more than one year…”

It also stated: “ACPs of the sub-division concerned will submit a certificate that no police personnel is performing in a particular beat for more than one year.”

The constable, Amit Kumar (35), has been accused of having links with criminals and rioters and organising gambling events in the area. After he was suspected to be involved in a recent firing incident in Paharganj, the DCP (Central) Jasmeet Singh dismissed Ct Amit Kumar from service on Wednesday.

The incident took place on August 14, when the police received a PCR call about a fight between two groups near Relax Hotel in Paharganj. Two men were injured, one stabbed, while another with a gunshot injury. They were allegedly involved in betting in the area.

An initial probe by the police revealed that a criminal named Amit Raghav was part of the betting racket in the area. Upon questioning locals, the police learnt that constable Kumar was working in “close connivance” with Raghav.

The police also were probing a ‘sting operation’ video from the Mumbai Dreams bar in Paharganj, broadcast by a TV news channel on August 3. The video shows the bar customers and staffers violating Covid protocols, none of them wearing masks or maintaining social distancing. The accused were violating DDMA guidelines and licensing guidelines for running the place. Policemen were also seen standing outside the bar in the video.