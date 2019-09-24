No, Delhi cabbies don’t have to carry condoms. But they do have to carry these in their first-aid box

Since the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, came into effect from September 1, there has been a newfound zeal among people to follow traffic rules.

However, in the anxiety and confusion over the new norms, a rumour gained ground in Delhi recently — cab drivers were apparently being fined for not carrying condoms.

A few days ago, reports emerged that some cab drivers had been penalised for not keeping condoms in their vehicles’ first-aid boxes. While the Delhi traffic police denied all such claims, some reports quoted taxi drivers listing benefits of condoms — can plug leakage if a vehicle pipe bursts, can be used as tourniquets before medical help arrives.

Ramesh,Sachin,Rajesh – cab drivers: Condom is used for safe sex. If a pressure pipe in car bursts, condom can stop leakage for sometime. If it rains,it can cover shoes. Can be tourniquet in case of an injury. Traffic police don't know usage of condoms. They laugh when we ask them pic.twitter.com/KCHhhzlBel — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2019

So are taxi drivers mandated to carry condoms? According to Delhi Motor Vehicles Rules, 1993, no.

While both state carriages and contract carriages — vehicles hired as a whole or on per passenger basis — are supposed to have first aid boxes, the rules don’t mention condoms.

The Delhi Motor Vehicles Rules, 1993, state: “Equipment to be carried by State and contract carriages.-(1)Every stage/ contract carriage shall carry a first aid box containing the following articles, namely: (i)sterilized finger dressing; (ii)sterilized hand or foot dressing; (iii)sterilized large or body dressing; (iv)one extra large, two large and three small sterilized burn dressings; (v)two 15 grams packets of sterilized cotton wool; (vi)a bottle of 2 per cent, tincture iodine; (vii)a bottle of Sal Volatile; (viii)empty bottle fitted with Dropper for eye drops; (ix)55 gms. Medicine glass; (x)any other article/medicine prescribed as considers to be necessary for providing first-aid facilities.

So, while Delhi traffic police will not fine taxi drivers for not carrying condoms, when hailing a cab in Delhi, you can always check if the vehicle is equipped with the mandatory first-aid measures.