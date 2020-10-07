No decision yet on opening theatres, swimming pools in Delhi

A health worker takes swab sample of a fuel pump worker. (Archive)

A decision to open up cinema halls and swimming pools in the capital, and to organise the Ramlila, will be taken soon, said sources, as a decision could not be reached in a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority Tuesday.

The city reported 2,676 new Covid cases and 39 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 2,95,236 and the death toll to 5,581. “Delhi hit the peak of the second wave of Covid-19 on September 17 when 4,500 cases were reported across the city. The situation has been controlled to a large extent,” said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during an event on Tuesday.

In the meeting chaired by L-G Anil Baijal, discussions were also held on the ongoing trends of Covid-19 in the city. A high-level committee led by NITI Aayog member Dr V K Paul suggested a revised strategy, including perspective planning, for managing the virus in the coming months.

According to officials, it has decided to continue with focused attention on containing transmission, strengthening medical infrastructure, improving recovery of patients and reducing Covid-19 fatalities. A total of 173 dedicated multi-organisation mobile teams have been formed in 11 districts for concerted enforcement.

The meeting was also attended by Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria and Director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh.

“Regular meetings are being held with various stakeholders like RWAs, market associations and industrial associations for sensitising and increasing community involvement to generate awareness and compliance. It was also informed that for the forthcoming festive season, a dialogue has been initiated with various religious organisations for appealing to the community at large to practice Covid-appropriate behavior,” said a senior official at the meeting.

Meanwhile, senior officials in the state health department said the fourth serological survey in Delhi will kick off from October 15. However, the sample size is yet to be decided. “The process will remain the same and we will be testing people on the basis of the wards. Teams have been formed and we have started the process of purchasing the kits,” said a senior health department official.

