scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

No damage at Emerald Court apart from a few broken windows post twin tower demolition

Post demolition, a joint inspection was carried out by Noida Authority officials and the Edifice Engineering team who found that there was no damage to the structure at Emerald Court, the statement read.

Around 10 metres of a boundary wall of ATS Village was damaged, and Edifice Engineering has been instructed to repair the same within seven days by Noida Authority. (File)

Two days after the demolition of the Supertech twin towers, the process of removing debris has begun with machines including excavators deployed at the demolition site.

According to a press statement issued by Noida Authority Monday, there was no damage caused to towers in Emerald Court due to the demolition. Post demolition, a joint inspection was carried out by Noida Authority officials and the Edifice Engineering team who found that there was no damage to the structure at Emerald Court, the statement read. UBS Teotia, resident welfare association (RWA) president said, “Except a few shattered window panes, which was expected, the damage has been absolutely zero. Noida Authority started the process of dust removal Sunday itself and the society looks completely clean now as it was before. The rain yesterday aided in settling the dust. Almost 80-90% of cleaning work was completed by sanitation workers yesterday, and the rest was washed off by the rain last night.” Around 500 out of 660 residents had already returned back to their homes by Monday evening, Teotia said.

Around 10 metres of a boundary wall of ATS Village was damaged, and Edifice Engineering has been instructed to repair the same within seven days by Noida Authority. As per the RWA of ATS Village, 32 feet (10 metre) of the boundary wall, along with a few electric poles were damaged and a few trees near the wall were uprooted. Edifice Engineering is expected to repair the wall starting Wednesday, the RWA said.

According to authority officials, Edifice Engineering will collect and reuse the steel from the rubble. The concrete and other bits will be scientifically processed at Construction & Demolition Waste Management Plant in sector 80, by Ramky Group, which specialises in large civil and environmental infrastructure development and waste management projects. At the plant, the rubble will be recycled to create bricks and interlocking tiles, which are used for paving footpaths, and into materials for constructing highways, officials said. Around 80,000 tonnes of debris have been generated due to the demolition, out of which 50,000-55,000 will be used to fill up the two large basements where the towers once stood, CEO Noida Authority Ritu Maheshwari had said. A portion of this debris will be used for some essential construction at the site. The rest of the debris, around 28,000 tonnes, will be processed at a Construction & Demolition Waste Management Plant, she had added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’Premium
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...Premium
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...Premium
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...
More from Delhi

According to sources, the readings ascertained from the crack gauges installed in the affected towers of Emerald Court do not show any change due to the implosion, and the measurements of the cracks are the same as they were earlier. These gauges were placed in the columns at the pre-demolition stage in order to ascertain an adverse impact of the blast on the affected buildings, if any.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 08:05:24 am
Next Story

Daily Briefing: SC says no to Ganesh puja at Bengaluru Idgah ground; Anna Hazare hits out Kejriwal over Delhi excise policy

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Why fighting around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant poses extraordinary risks
Russia-Ukraine war

Why fighting around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant poses extraordinary risks

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'

Premium
Goa team to examine Gurgaon flat, farmhouse in Haryana
Sonali Phogat murder

Goa team to examine Gurgaon flat, farmhouse in Haryana

'All You Need Is Love': In talk on Sec 377, judge refers to iconic Beatles' lyrics
Delhi Confidential

'All You Need Is Love': In talk on Sec 377, judge refers to iconic Beatles' lyrics

Premium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire

Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire

Premium
UPA MLAs fly to ‘safe haven’ to thwart BJP’s ‘poaching bid’
Ranchi to Raipur resort

UPA MLAs fly to ‘safe haven’ to thwart BJP’s ‘poaching bid’

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack
Rewind & Replay

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack

Balbharati opens its doors to allow people access rare textbooks

Balbharati opens its doors to allow people access rare textbooks

La Ninã conditions enter 3rd year, 6th time since 1950

La Ninã conditions enter 3rd year, 6th time since 1950

Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya Governor

Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya Governor

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement