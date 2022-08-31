No damage at Emerald Court apart from a few broken windows post twin tower demolition

Two days after the demolition of the Supertech twin towers, the process of removing debris has begun with machines including excavators deployed at the demolition site.

According to a press statement issued by Noida Authority Monday, there was no damage caused to towers in Emerald Court due to the demolition. Post demolition, a joint inspection was carried out by Noida Authority officials and the Edifice Engineering team who found that there was no damage to the structure at Emerald Court, the statement read. UBS Teotia, resident welfare association (RWA) president said, “Except a few shattered window panes, which was expected, the damage has been absolutely zero. Noida Authority started the process of dust removal Sunday itself and the society looks completely clean now as it was before. The rain yesterday aided in settling the dust. Almost 80-90% of cleaning work was completed by sanitation workers yesterday, and the rest was washed off by the rain last night.” Around 500 out of 660 residents had already returned back to their homes by Monday evening, Teotia said.

Around 10 metres of a boundary wall of ATS Village was damaged, and Edifice Engineering has been instructed to repair the same within seven days by Noida Authority. As per the RWA of ATS Village, 32 feet (10 metre) of the boundary wall, along with a few electric poles were damaged and a few trees near the wall were uprooted. Edifice Engineering is expected to repair the wall starting Wednesday, the RWA said.

According to authority officials, Edifice Engineering will collect and reuse the steel from the rubble. The concrete and other bits will be scientifically processed at Construction & Demolition Waste Management Plant in sector 80, by Ramky Group, which specialises in large civil and environmental infrastructure development and waste management projects. At the plant, the rubble will be recycled to create bricks and interlocking tiles, which are used for paving footpaths, and into materials for constructing highways, officials said. Around 80,000 tonnes of debris have been generated due to the demolition, out of which 50,000-55,000 will be used to fill up the two large basements where the towers once stood, CEO Noida Authority Ritu Maheshwari had said. A portion of this debris will be used for some essential construction at the site. The rest of the debris, around 28,000 tonnes, will be processed at a Construction & Demolition Waste Management Plant, she had added.

According to sources, the readings ascertained from the crack gauges installed in the affected towers of Emerald Court do not show any change due to the implosion, and the measurements of the cracks are the same as they were earlier. These gauges were placed in the columns at the pre-demolition stage in order to ascertain an adverse impact of the blast on the affected buildings, if any.