No Covid deaths in Gurgaon in 15 days

With the number of new Covid cases dropping over the last two months, the count of fatalities has also fallen. Gurgaon health department data has revealed it has now been 15 days since the last Covid-related death was recorded in the district.

Gurgaon has recorded 919 Covid fatalities so far, of which 605 have been deaths of people with co-morbidities, and 314 of those without co-morbidities. The last time Covid fatalities were recorded in the district was on July 9, when two people died.

Speaking to The Indian Express earlier this week, Civil Surgeon Dr Virender Yadav had attributed this drop in fatalities to a drop in new cases, as well as the fact that “mortality always lags behind active cases”.

He had also stated that extensive testing has helped ensure that infections are caught and treated in time, preventing deaths.

Presently, Gurgaon has 79 active Covid cases, of which 70 are in home isolation. Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg, however, has repeatedly warned that residents need to be cautious despite this reduction in infection.

“We are seeing a continuous reduction in Covid cases, but despite this, residents need to remain cautious. Carelessness can prove to be very harmful. The infection has not gone away completely as yet. All residents should remain alert to protect themselves against Covid, and should follow all precautions and norms laid down by the government,” said Garg.