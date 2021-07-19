No Covid deaths in Gurgaon for ten days in a row

A total of 919 people have died due to Covid in Gurgaon so far, of whom 605 had comorbidities. The district has recorded a total of 1,80,803 cases of the infection so far. It has 67 active cases at present. (Representational image)

As the number of active Covid cases in Gurgaon have reduced over the last one month, the number of fatalities have also seen a drop, with the district recording no deaths due to the infection for the tenth day in a row on Monday.

According to the health bulletin issued by the district health department, the last time Gurgaon recorded any fatalities due to Covid was on July 9, when two people had succumbed to the infection.

“We have the best fatality rate in the state, despite having such a high number of cases. The reduction in cases recently has led to a reduction in fatalities, but it is also a fact that mortality always lags behind active cases,” said Dr Virender Yadav, Civil Surgeon of Gurgaon.

“Our testing has also led to this improvement. It has ensured that cases are caught and treated on time. Today is an exception in terms of testing. Our figure is not so high because it was impacted by the rain, but otherwise we tend to average 4,000 tests a day. This is also why our daily positivity rate is so low, at 0.1 or 0.2 per cent,” he said.