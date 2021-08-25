No Covid deaths in Delhi for fifth successive day

Experiencing its lowest case count since the earliest days of the pandemic, Delhi has now gone five days in a row without a single Covid death.

Starting from August 20, Delhi has recorded zero deaths every day. In fact, in the last 14 days, 10 have been zero death days. This comes as a huge relief for a city that had seen as many as 448 Covid deaths in a single day on May 3 during its fatal second wave.

Even as the second wave had begun to subside and the daily case count had begun to decrease, the number of deaths had still remained relatively high. For instance, on June 3, when the case count of the day had dropped to 576, there were 103 Covid deaths.

Doctors had said that the number of deaths was not dropping as rapidly as the number of new cases because patients who had been admitted to hospital ICUs during the second wave and those who had long Covid were still dying every day.

In the past fourteen days, Delhi has seen a total of 521 new cases. During this period, the daily positivity rate had dropped to its lowest at 0.03 per cent on August 21. The highest during this period was 0.08 per cent, both on August 20 and August 15. The Delhi government’s bulletin places the number of those who have recovered or been discharged from hospitals in the same duration at 715. There have been a total of 11 deaths across these two weeks.

As of Tuesday, there were 411 active cases in the city, of whom 264 were hospitalized. However, the Delhi government’s Covid portal shows that the occupancy of ICU beds is 103.