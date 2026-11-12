No manhole cover, a hole in place of boundary wall gate

A damaged manhole cover and inadequate fencing at the boundary wall of a barren plot of land allowed a four-year-old boy to enter a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) site in Outer Delhi, where he fell into an open sewer line and died on Tuesday.

The DJB blamed miscreants for damaging the iron cover of the manhole and claimed that entry to the area was restricted by the police. Delhi Police, however, denied this.

A government official said a detailed inquiry would be conducted to establish the circumstances leading to the incident. Asked who was responsible for the damaged cover and inadequate fencing, the official blamed miscreants and said the matter needed to be investigated.