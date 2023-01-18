No connect between me, companies used for ‘money laundering’: AAP’s Jain to Delhi HC

Jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain told the Delhi High Court Tuesday that he was neither the director nor a shareholder in the companies allegedly used by him for “money laundering” in a 2017 probe being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.

It was the ED’s case before the trial court that the companies under investigation were only paper companies that did not earn any income and Jain was in control of these companies. The CBI had filed a case in August 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, and a year later, filed a chargesheet against Jain, his wife, and four of his associates in the disproportionate assets case. Following this, the ED had provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, Manglayatan Projects Pvt Ltd, and JJ Ideal Estate Pvt Ltd.

Appearing for Jain, senior advocate N Hariharan submitted before a single judge bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma that as per the chart contained in CBI’s chargesheet, after 2013, his client was neither a director nor a shareholder in said companies. “My saying so is based on the complaint itself as well as the website of the Ministry of company affairs,” Hariharan said, drawing the court’s attention to details of directorship in the companies which he claimed were downloaded from the ministry’s website. He also referred to certain balance sheets to argue that the same were not signed by his client.

“There is no connect between me and these companies either directly or indirectly and I’m not controlling them. Others have majority shareholding and in effect they have majority control,” Hariharan said. He then drew the court’s attention to Section 2(1)(u) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act act which gives the definition of proceeds of crime which is essentially any property obtained directly and indirectly as a result of a criminal activity (offence/crime) mentioned in the schedule of the PMLA Act. Such activities are termed as scheduled offences.

Jain has been booked under Section 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which is a scheduled offence under the PMLA. Section 13(1)(e) PC Act relates to criminal misconduct by a public servant if he or someone on his behalf, is in possession or has, at any time during the period of his office, been in possession of property which the public servant cannot satisfactorily account for.

It was argued that the notional attribution towards Jain with respect to money laundering fails as his shareholding in said companies was less than Rs 1 crore which falls under the proviso to Section 45 of the PMLA Act, wherein bail can be granted by a special court if a person is accused of money laundering a sum which is less than Rs 1 crore.

Hariharan argued that the assets of the company cannot be equated with the assets of the shareholder. Therefore, the notional element is illegal. He also submitted that ED can’t move on the premise that there is a presumption of money laundering. “This case of the prosecution has been shifting,” Hariharan said. The matter is next listed on January 18.

Advertisement

The High Court in a previous hearing had said Jain will have to satisfy the court that there are reasonable grounds for believing that no offence is made out against him and satisfy the twin conditions under Section 45 of the PMLA.

The trial court in its November 17, 2022 decision rejected Jain’s bail plea observing that it “has prima facie come on record that Jain was actually involved in concealing proceeds of crime by giving cash to Kolkata-based entry operators, and bringing the cash into three companies”. Jain moved the HC seeking bail against this order.