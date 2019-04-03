No confusion, open and flexible on alliance in Delhi, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday avoided giving a clear answer on the issue of his party and the AAP tying up in Delhi, but maintained that the Congress is “flexible” when it comes to forming alliances in the capital.

Advertising

“There is no confusion on this, the situation is actually very clear on this issue, we have constructed alliances, we have been open to construct alliances and we have done it across country and we are very flexible about it,” he said, responding to a question while launching the Congress manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls.

Follow more election news here.

Sources in the party said two camps have emerged within the party — one led by DPCC chief Sheila Dikshit which is opposed to an alliance in the capital, and the other of former Delhi unit chief Ajay Maken, who has been pushing for a tie-up.

Within the central leadership, too, there is a division on whether or not to stitch together an alliance — especially since assembly elections in the capital are next year and the Congress and AAP will be pitted against each other.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh later told PTI that Rahul’s comments were “just a statement” and that the party will discuss it further.