No communal angle in assault on Kashmiri youth: Gurgaon police

Three days after a Kashmiri youth was assaulted by a group of men in Gurgaon, police say that preliminary investigation has not found any “communal angle” in the incident. Investigators suspect the victim and assailants work at the same office and the incident may be fallout of a recent dispute between them.

Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Boken said: “The FIR had been filed promptly. Prima facie, we suspect the accused are from the same workplace. Further probe is on and action will be taken.”

The victim, Tariq Ahmad Bhat (24), works as a financial advisor for fintech company, Policybazaar, in Gurgaon. The incident took place around 7.30 pm on Thursday near the office in Sector 44. In his complaint to police, he alleged: “I had just left office when around four people grabbed hold of me and started beating me… they tried to stab me with a sharp object… I shouted for help and they left, threatening to kill me.”

Tariq told The Indian Express that he could not recognise the accused as they were masked and it was dark.

“We came to know about the matter through Twitter,” said a police officer. Police have lodged an FIR under IPC sections 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention). Inspector Jasvir, SHO of Sushant Lok police station, said investigation is still on.

A student activist, Nasir Khuehami, who had raised the issue on social media, tweeted on Sunday that the “Haryana government has extended all help to the Kashmiri youth”.

Tariq, who hails from Chinjamula of Kupwara district in Kashmir, said he had come to Gurgaon nearly three years ago to work for an airline as a customer service executive.

On the incident, Policybazaar stated, “We stand in support of our employee, Tariq Bhat and (we) are in constant touch with local authorities to help him. The wellness of our employees is paramount to us and we will do everything possible to ensure the safety of everyone from the Policybazaar family.”