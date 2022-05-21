scorecardresearch
Friday, May 20, 2022
No cognizable offence in tweet of AltNews founder: police

The police in August 2020 had registered a case against Zubair in connection with the tweet on the complaint made by NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
May 21, 2022 2:56:19 am
AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair. (Source: Twitter/@zoo_bear)

THE DELHI Police have told the Delhi High Court that a tweet made by AltNews founder Mohammad Zubair “does not constitute any cognizable offence”.

The police in August 2020 had registered a case against Zubair in connection with the tweet on the complaint made by NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo. The complaint had referred to a tweet shared by Zubair, which had the photo of a minor girl, with her face blurred out, during an online spat with her relative, the Twitter user in question.

The court was hearing a petition seeking quashing of the FIR and a stay on any coercive action by Delhi Police against him. On May 17, the court said the interim protection will continue and listed the petition for hearing on August 8. Earlier, on September 9, 2020, the court had restrained police from taking any action against him.

