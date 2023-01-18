No coercive step against Greater Noida authority CEO in land allotment matter: UP consumer body

The Uttar Pradesh consumer dispute redressal commission granted relief to Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari on Tuesday by barring any coercive action against her in a land allotment matter in which her arrest had been ordered.

Acting on a complaint filed by a businessman named Mahesh Mitra on 7 January, the district consumer commission had directed the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissioner to arrest Maheshwari under section 27 of the Consumer Protection Act 1986. The district body further directed that she be imprisoned for one month and fined Rs 2,000.

The authority filed an appeal against the order with the state consumer dispute redressal commission. Its counsel submitted that the district commission did not hear the authority or give any notice to it before passing the order. He also said that Maheshwari had been holding the additional charge of chief executive officer only since October 2022.

The state commission then said no coercive steps should be taken against the CEO.

However, the commission ordered the CEO to consider all the documents placed before her by Mitra. It also directed that her decision be placed before the bench along with an affidavit by January 27.

“Till the next date of listing, no coercive steps shall be taken in pursuance of the impugned order dated 07-01-2023 against the chief executive officer, Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority,” said the order.

In response to an advertisement, Mitra applied to the authority in 2001 for a plot to establish an automobile workshop for self-employment. He wanted a plot of 500/1,000 sq m and submitted two demand drafts of total Rs 20,000. However, he later came to know the authority did not approve his application saying that for the purpose of setting up a workshop, the land should at least be of 2.5 acres.

Advertisement

Mitra then filed a consumer complaint and the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ordered the authority on 30.05.2014 to allot a plot of 500 to 2,500 sq m for him. But the order has not been implemented.

“After going through the material available before us, we have noticed that the judgment and order passed by the Hon’ble National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, New Delhi, dated 30-05-2014 has not been complied with so far by the appellant, Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority,” said a bench of Justice Ashok Kumar (president) and Vikas Saxena (member).

The commission directed Mitra to file all his documents before the CEO at 3pm Thursday and asked the CEO to look into them. The next hearing of the matter will be held on January 31.

Advertisement

The authority had filed a review petition with the district commission but it was rejected. The commission, however, granted the authority 30 days for implementing its order and kept the coercive portion in abeyance.