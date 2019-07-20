No coercive action against two MLAs: Delhi Assembly Speaker to High Court

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel Friday assured the Delhi High Court that he would not take any coercive action against rebel AAP MLAs Devinder Sehrawat and Anil Bajpai during the hearing of a petition seeking their disqualification under the anti-defection law.

Advertising

The assurance was given by his counsel before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar saying no adverse order will be passed against the duo in the proceedings scheduled Saturday. It came after the MLAs’ counsel Chetan Sharma sought a stay on the proceedings, or restraining of the speaker from passing any order. The bench was hearing the MLAs’ plea against the single judge’s July 8 order, by which it had turned down their seeking “recusal” of the speaker from adjudicating anti-defection proceedings against them.

The proceeding was initiated by AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, seeking their disqualification under the anti-defection law.