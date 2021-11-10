No Chhath politics, says Kejriwal, as BJP MPs defy Yamuna order

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday participated in Chhath Puja at East Kidwai Nagar, where he appealed to the opposition not to do politics over the festival, even as several BJP leaders defied an order not to celebrate on the banks of the Yamuna.

The order had been imposed by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which has L-G Anil Baijal as the chairperson.

“It is not the time for politics; no party should do politics regarding Chhath and everyone should celebrate Chhath Mahaparv with happiness,” said Kejriwal. “We have managed to get a grip over the spread of Covid with great difficulty and penance. It is the worst possible thing that could happen to someone, so it is an earnest request to everyone from my side not to take the situation lightly. Please continue to wear your masks and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.”

“This is not the time for politics and tu-tu, main-main. I wish everyone happiness. I wish happiness to my opponents too. There should be positivity in everyone. There should be no politics of any kind,” he said. “This time, due to corona, there were many obstacles in the preparations for the Chhath festival. But we tackled all the obstacles with the blessings of Chhathi Maiyya. I am very happy that today all of us are celebrating Chhath with great enthusiasm.”

The BJP leadership, including MPs Manoj Tiwari and Parvesh Verma, meanwhile flouted the DDMA order that prohibited Chhath on Yamuna banks. Tiwari along with the party’s Delhi unit head Adesh Gupta held a puja on the banks of the river in Sonia Vihar.

“We will not follow the DDMA order. No one can stop us from performing our rituals. The DDMA’s work is to clean the Yamuna and not to ban people from going there,” he said.

Verma reached the Yamuna ghat at ITO and claimed: “People will celebrate Chhath at ghats prepared by the MCD and the DDA across the city but the Kejriwal government is not allowing us to do so here. I appeal to all the mothers and sisters to come here and celebrate Chhath and we will provide them security.”

The puja was organised in a cement pit in the area by pouring water into it. Verma stayed there till the evening.

Cabinet Ministers Satyendar Jain, Kailash Gahlot and Gopal Rai, along with MLA Raghav Chadha, meanwhile visited various Chhath ghats across the capital and worshipped along with the devotees.