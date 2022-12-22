No case of BF.7 variant in city so far: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

There is no case of the Covid-19 BF.7 variant, which is in China, in Delhi right now, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday. The announcement was made after Kejriwal held a meeting with senior officials of the health department.

“Not only has this variant not shown up in patients, there is no trace of it even in the sewage samples tested regularly. Over 90 per cent of the cases are related to the XBB variant or its sub-variants. There is no need to worry at present,” said Kejriwal.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said that the health department is conducting genome sequencing of all the positive cases which are being reported in the city.

He added that the testing capacity and other Covid-related infrastructure have been amplified. “We have the capacity of conducting one lakh tests. We have around 8,000 Covid dedicated beds for now. During the last wave, we had around 25,000 and this time if required we can procure up to 36,000 beds,” said the CM.

Kejriwal stressed on the shortage of oxygen which was witnessed last year and said that now the city has enough storage capacity as well. “Last time we had an issue with storing oxygen. Now, we have a capacity of storing 928 MT oxygen. We have 6,000 oxygen cylinders in reserve if needed. In 2021, we did not have tankers to procure oxygen from other states. Now, we have 15 tankers to procure oxygen,” he added.

Kejriwal requested people to take the booster doses and said that only 24 per cent people have taken the precaution doses.

“First and second doses have been provided to almost 100 per cent beneficiaries. I request the people to take the precaution doses. During the meeting we discussed another door-to-door campaign to give precaution doses to the people,” said Kejriwal.

Advertisement

He added that currently the city has around 380 ambulances and an order has been placed for more.