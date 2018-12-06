No bail for CM Arvind Kejriwal attacker who now claims conspiracy

A Delhi court Wednesday denied bail to the man who attacked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with chilli powder outside his office at the Delhi Secretariat on November 20. It remanded him in 14-day judicial custody and sent him to Tihar Jail.

Metropolitan Magistrate (MM) Abhilash Malhotra also asked investigators to rule out the possibility of any further breach of security at the Secretariat.

The court’s direction to the agency came after the accused, 40-year-old Anil Kumar Sharma, informed it that unknown persons helped him enter the Secretariat building without any checking or frisking. The accused will now be produced before the court on December 19.

The counsel for the accused argued that it was a publicity stunt by Kejriwal, and his client was being made a “scapegoat”.

The accused, in his application, further claimed he was called on November 20 by some unknown persons from the AAP at the Chief Minister’s residence, and was instructed to assault Kejriwal as a publicity stunt.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Darvesh Yadav opposed the bail application and sought that the accused be remanded in 14-day judicial custody. The prosecution also argued that the accused may attempt a similar assault again.

Agreeing with the prosecution’s contention, MM Malhotra, in his order, noted: “I have seen the CCTV footage obtained from the Secretariat. (It) shows that, initially, the accused bent down to touch the feet of Mr Arvind Kejriwal… and thereafter, he immediately used criminal force in order to hurt Mr Kejriwal, and in the process he is able to drag down the spectacles worn by him. A pouch containing spices/red chilli is also stated to have been recovered from the spot…”

“From the facts on record, it is prima facie clear that the offence is committed in a planned fashion and the accused lost no opportunity to attack Kejriwal in a spur of moment…,” the judge said, adding: “No bail at this stage.”