Delhi: No arrest yet in murder of 25-year-old doctor

Two days after a 25-year-old doctor was found dead with her throat slit at her rented room in Central Delhi, police are yet to make any arrests. The prime suspect in the murder of Garima Mishra — her flatmate and former colleague at a government hospital in Karol Bagh, Chandra Prakash Verma (30) — is still missing.

DCP Mandeep Randhawa said, “Multiple raids are being conducted across UP to nab him. For now, he is our main suspect.”

On Tuesday night, Mishra’s body, lying in a pool of blood inside her room, was discovered by her cousin brother. She had rented the third floor of the building along with Verma and his friend in January.

When her body was discovered, the third flatmate was in his room, and was detained for a few hours by police. “He returned from the police station late Wednesday night and has given his full statement to the police officers. He is very disturbed and shocked. On Wednesday morning, he left for his relative’s house in Delhi,” said landlord Gautam Khurana (28).

Apart from the third flatmate, Khurana too claimed that he’s been giving inputs to the police about Verma.

“Since the incident, Verma’s WhatsApp has been active every few hours. The ‘last seen’ shows that he was active last at 1.32 pm Thursday. I have told the police,” said Khurana.