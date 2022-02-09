No arrest so far: Teenager raped, her friend beaten by man posing Delhi Police cop

A 19-year-old woman has alleged that she was raped and her friend assaulted and robbed by a man claiming to be a Delhi Police officer.

The alleged incident took place on January 28 when the woman and her friend were at a park near her home in Dwarka. She alleged they were approached by a man in khaki uniform who claimed they were indulging in obscenity and threatened to file a complaint against them.

While an FIR under sections of rape was registered on February 4, no arrest has been made so far.

When contacted, DCP (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said, “We lodged an FIR after we received a complaint from the woman and a probe is on to nab the accused.”

A senior police officer added: “We are specifically on the lookout for an Ertiga car, since we were tipped off about its presence in the area. The woman told police the man was wearing khaki pants, a khaki woollen cap, and a windcheater brown jacket.”

The woman, in her complaint, said she and her friend were sitting in a park after a stroll at around 7.30 pm.

“The man came and slapped my friend thrice. He had a Hindi-Haryanvi accent and claimed he saw us behaving indecently. My friend explained that we were not doing anything. The man sat beside me and asked us for identity cards,” she stated in her complaint.

When she showed a PDF of her Aadhaar card on her phone, he clicked a picture of it. Despite her objections, he refused to delete it and started assaulting her friend. “He asked us to come along with him to Dwarka Sector 23 police station, but we told him we had not done anything wrong. In the meantime, my friend pleaded and asked him to leave us.”

The woman stated that he demanded Rs 11,000 as a “fine”, but they said they could give Rs 6,000. “He asked him to withdraw the cash from a nearby mall, but he did not let me go. When I said I was not carrying my wallet, he said he would frisk me. He started touching me and when I resisted, he threatened me with a false case, saying he will destroy my career and tarnish my parents’ reputation. He claimed he will file a false case, alleging that I was a sex worker.”

The complaint further stated, “After collecting money from my friend, he asked him to go and said he will drop me. When my friend insisted on staying, he was again assaulted and forced to leave. He threatened that he would take me to a police station where other police personnel, including the SHO, would rape me. After the threats, he raped me. After some time, I heard some noise and screamed for help. I managed to escape from his clutches. He yelled at me, asking me not to inform anyone about this.”

Police said the woman told her mother about the incident on January 29, who then informed her husband. “I am still depressed and traumatised. I have this question – why are women treated as objects,” the woman wrote in her complaint.