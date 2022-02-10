10 days and no arrest in teen’s rape, car footage is police’s only clue

As part of its probe into the rape of a 19-year-old student inside a park in Dwarka, allegedly by a man posing as a policeman, investigators are checking around 400 Ertiga cars currently being used by Delhi Police personnel. This, since CCTV from outside the park suggests the accused left in a white Ertiga.

Meanwhile, the teenager has recorded her statement under CrPC section 164 before a magistrate, wherein she corroborated the allegations made in her police complaint.

When contacted, DCP (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said, “We have not made any arrest so far and our investigation is still on.”

A senior police officer said that since it was dark at the time, she and her friend, who was assaulted by the accused, have been unable to share a detailed description of the man, who was dressed in khaki pants and a khaki woolen cap.

Sources also told The Indian Express the woman and her friend participated in a ‘test identification parade’ wherein they saw all personnel posted with the police station closest to the park, and asked whether any of them was the accused. “They saw all the policemen, but did not identify any of them as the accused. Several teams have been formed to crack the case, and they are now trying to establish the route taken by the accused,” said an officer.

The alleged incident took place on January 28 when the woman and her friend were at a park in Dwarka. The woman alleged they were approached by a man in khaki uniform who claimed they were indulging in obscenity and threatened to file a complaint against them. The accused assaulted her friend before sending him away and allegedly raping her.

Police said the woman told her mother about the incident on January 29, who then informed her husband. “I am still depressed and traumatised. I have this question – why are women treated as objects,” the woman wrote in her complaint.