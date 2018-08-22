No animal sacrifice in public spaces: District Magistrate Noida

The directions seek to avoid conflict over stray carcasses. (File) The directions seek to avoid conflict over stray carcasses. (File)

Ahead of Bakrid, the District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar has laid out a set of instructions, particularly emphasising on regulations regarding the sacrifice of animals, to prevent “communally inflammatory” incidents. He has also specifically directed that no “large animals” be sacrificed during the occasion.

According to the directions, the sacrifice of animals should not take place anywhere other than places which have been designated for the purpose in advance, and the sacrifice of animals in public places is strictly prohibited, with the threat of strict action in case of a violation. The directions also seek to avoid conflict over stray carcasses, instructing that the remains of the sacrificed animals not be disposed of in any river, pond, drain or open spaces. SP City Arun Singh Kumar said that the sacrifices may be performed in traditional spaces and “absolutely not in public places.” ens

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App