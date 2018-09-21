Nizamuddin Metro station to turn into a transit hub

As the trial runs on the Vinobapuri-Mayur Vihar pocket I corridor of the Delhi Metro’s Pink Line began, the Hazrat Nizamuddin Metro station is set to become a major transit hub, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has said.

“The station will directly connect with the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station and the Sarai Kale Khan Inter State Bus Terminus. One of the entry/exit points will 50 metres from the bus terminus, while another entry/exit point will be 150 metres way from the railway station,” said a DMRC official. The portion is “expected to be functional by October,” a source said.

