NIRF ranking 2022: Miranda top ranked college, Stephen’s out of top 10

Delhi University’s Miranda House continued to retain the first rank for the sixth year in a row in the college-wise NIRF rankings 2021 released Friday, followed by Hindu College which jumped seven spots to secure rank 2. DU’s most elite college – St Stephen’s College – has been pushed out of the top 10 college rankings this year. Last year, Hindu College dropped to rank 9 after being at rank 3 in 2020. Lady Shri Ram College which secured rank 2 in 2021 dropped three places in the 2022 rankings by securing rank 5.

Stephen’s had dropped to rank 8 in 2021 from rank 4 in 2020. This year, it has dropped to rank 11. The college is currently embroiled in a tussle with DU over the holding of undergraduate admissions.

Two other DU colleges which feature in the top 10 list this year are Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm (ARSD) College at rank 7 and Kirori Mal College (KMC) at number 10. Last year, none of them were on the top 10 list. They had secured rank 12 and rank 17 respectively.

The most sought-after commerce college in DU – Shri Ram College of Commerce – which was at rank 10 last year, has been pushed out of the list and gone back to rank 12 which it held in 2020.

Miranda House Principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda said, “This is a continuation of our efforts to maintain our legacy. It happened also because the symbiotic relationship between students and teachers continued regardless of online or online. That was very important. We also worked very hard on graduate outcomes and teaching-learning. We also had the support of DU and had started working towards implementation of NEP, so these are probably the reasons we did well.”

Hindu College Principal Anju Srivastava credited the achievement to the teachers, students and the governing body of the college.

“I have not had the chance to see the individual parameters, so it is difficult to analyse but we have continued to strive for academic excellence and give good quality education to our students. We have been trying to make a good environment for them and add value to their curriculum, and give them encouragement to pursue research, and take add-on courses. So I think all of that has helped,” said Srivastava.

ARSD College Principal Gyantosh Jha said that while the college had not been in the top 10 ranks over the past three years, the 2022 rankings were a result of “consistent effort”. “When we secured rank 5 in 2017, everyone said it was because many colleges had not applied and that could be a possibility. But even since then, we have consistently been in the top 15 and have focused on research, innovation, and skill development. That is why we are here today,” he said.

Stephen’s Principal John Varghese, LSR Principal Suman Sharma, SRCC Principal Simrit Kaur, and KMC Principal Vibha Chauhan did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment.