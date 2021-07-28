NIOS class X admission registration begins for government school students

Two sets of students are eligible to apply for NIOS at their own schools.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has started the registration process for class 10 students for government schools, with August 20 as the last date for the submission of the online application and fee payment.

Two sets of students are eligible to apply for NIOS at their own schools. The first is “students of class IX/X who were enrolled and had appeared in Annual Exam but their result was declared as Failed (one or more times)/Compartment in the session 2020-21”.

The second is “students of class IX/X who were enrolled and could not appear in the annual exam in the session 2020-21 and whose SLC must not have been issued”.

Students enrolled in NIOS in this scheme shall be able to avail of ‘Transfer of Credit’ for up to two subjects in which they passed in CBSE class X 2021, so that they do not have to appear for these exams in the upcoming 2022 exams.