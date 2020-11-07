Nine years on, project begins to strengthen key Rohtak Road

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.(File)

Laying the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Rohtak Road Friday afternoon, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said: “It was a long due request from the people in the area, and the ones travelling on it… Every road undergoes repair in five years, but this one was made nine years ago and overusage has led to damage.”

The project will be undertaken at a cost of Rs 25 crore and is expected to be completed in six months. For years, residents and commuters have been complaining of deep potholes and broken footpaths that lead to accidents, and of choking pipes that cause waterlogging in the monsoon. PWD officials attributed this to problems in the drainage system and overuse of the road.

The project will use ‘cold-milling’ technology where the upper layer of the road is reused in the redevelopment of the road. A PWD official said, “Of late, this technology is being used in a lot of projects. Earlier, we would keep adding layers on the existing road. But then the drainage pattern would get disrupted as water would accumulate in lower-lying residential areas instead of flowing out to the main road.”

Further, it also reduces the cost of a project by 10-15 per cent. The strengthening of the road is expected to ease traffic and prevent water-logging in the area. After fixing the issues on the 13.33-km road, officials propose to take up work to fix the drainage system.

Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain, who was present at the foundation stone laying ceremony, said that even though the stipulated time for the project is six months, efforts will be made to complete it within four months. He said, “There was an increasing demand to strengthen the road owing to potholes. The redevelopment work will ease the travel of the people commuting from Bahadurgarh to Delhi and Delhi to Mundka.”

