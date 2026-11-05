Nine-year-old dies after collapsing at Delhi school; family alleges delay in medical care

A nine-year-old girl died after collapsing in her classroom at Lovely Heritage School in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar Phase-II on Wednesday. Her family has accused the school administration of failing to arrange timely medical assistance. Police said the Class 3 student had returned from a physical training (PT) period when she collapsed while standing in front of her teacher, reported news agency PTI. The incident occurred around 9 am and was recorded by a classroom CCTV camera.

An officer said the footage showed the girl putting her hands on her waist before falling face-down, injuring her chin.

School staff first took her to a private hospital in Pandav Nagar, where they were advised to move her to a better facility, police said. She was then taken to a private hospital in Nirman Vihar, where doctors declared her dead.