Nine-year-old dies after collapsing at Delhi school; family alleges delay in medical care

A nine-year-old girl died after collapsing in her classroom at Lovely Heritage School in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar Phase-II on Wednesday. Her family has accused the school administration of failing to arrange timely medical assistance. Police said the Class 3 student had returned from a physical training (PT) period when she collapsed while standing in front of her teacher, reported news agency PTI. The incident occurred around 9 am and was recorded by a classroom CCTV camera.
An officer said the footage showed the girl putting her hands on her waist before falling face-down, injuring her chin.
School staff first took her to a private hospital in Pandav Nagar, where they were advised to move her to a better facility, police said. She was then taken to a private hospital in Nirman Vihar, where doctors declared her dead.
A crime team and forensic experts inspected the school, and investigators have seized the CCTV footage for examination.
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A 9-year-old girl, Class III student of Lovely Public School, Mayur Vihar, the child had reportedly been brought to Malik Redix Health Care, Nirman Vihar where she was declared brought dead. During the preliminary enquiry, CCTV footage of the class was examined, which reportedly shows the girl suddenly collapsing. Further enquiry is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances of the incident
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Family questions school’s emergency response
The girl’s father said she had no known illness and regularly played badminton for about half an hour at a nearby park. He questioned the decision to take her to Nirman Vihar instead of a closer hospital, such as LBS Hospital or Max Hospital.
Alleging that the school lacked adequate medical arrangements, he claimed that prompt cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) could have saved her. He also questioned why only one teacher was in the classroom after the PT period and where the support staff were at the time.
The father, a gym trainer who also drives an ambulance at Maulana Azad Medical College, said the girl was the couple’s only child. She had attended the school since Class 1.
According to the family, the school called around 10 am to say she was unwell. Her mother went to the school and subsequently reached the hospital with staff members, where she learnt that her daughter had died.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Rajiv Kumar said the child lived with her family in Trilokpuri. Preliminary findings suggested a possible cardiac event, but the cause of death would be established through a post-mortem examination.