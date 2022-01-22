Nine stretches picked as samples for govt’s streetscaping project cobblestones to benches, Lodhi Road stretch to soon sport ‘medieval look’

A 600-metre stretch on Lodhi Road is set to get a revamp to give it a “medieval” look, in line with various historical monuments dotting the area, as part of the Delhi government’s streetscaping project. Under this, roads, walkways, and footpaths will be redeveloped using Dholpur and Agra fine red sandstone.

“Nine stretches have been selected across the city to be redeveloped as samples. Apart from redesigning these roads to make space for pedestrians, we are making the spaces informative by adding interesting facts of the area,” said a senior PWD official.

To give the stretch a “medieval” feel, the PWD is planning to use black granite cobblestones and set up benches and bollards made using red Agra sandstone and Dholpur sandstone. It will also sport a stone board with information about the history of the area, nearest restaurants, parks, and places of significance to visit such as Lodhi Garden, Lodi Tomb, Safdarjung Tomb, etc.

To beautify the stretch, decorative lights and lanterns will be installed. Three kiosks will also come up to act as information hubs during important events as well as to provide historical facts about Lodhi Road.

Said an official: “Currently, we have financial sanction for 5 of the 9 stretches and tenders have been floated to start work at the earliest. The estimate for work that’s remaining is ready and moved for financial approval. CM Arvind Kejriwal is personally monitoring the project and has directed it to be completed soon. Our target is to finish by July.”

The department will also redevelop the drainage system and create a rainwater harvesting system to supply water to the horticulture development. Three garbage bins, toilet blocks for men and women, and a ‘water ATM’ are also on the cards.

The other areas include a 700-metre stretch on Aurobindo Marg; KN Katju Marg in Rohini; Bhaitan Marg T Point to Rajpath crossing; and a 675-metre stretch in Outer Delhi near the Tikri Border. Tenders have been floated for the redevelopment of all four stretches and the estimated budget is Rs 63.63 crore.

Nelson Mandela Marg, also on the list and expected to get sanction soon, will sport photos and details of the former South African President.

The first stretches to be redeveloped were Chirag Dilli to Sheikh Sarai on the old BRT corridor and Nehru Nagar near PGDAV college.

Sources said the CM had appreciated the development but was not satisfied with the design, and directed that nine more stretches be turned into samples. The one with the best design will be implemented across the city.