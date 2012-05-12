Nine NDMC markets set to get facelift

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is back to upgrading,renovating and reconstructing its markets to give its shops structural stability and a uniform look.

In Phase II of its project,the NDMC has decided to upgrade nine markets.

The markets to be renovated are Suvidha Market (Netaji Nagar),Vegetable Stall Market (Netaji Nagar),Mini Market (Lakshmi Bai Nagar),Mini Market (Sarojini Nagar),Babar Market (Lodhi Colony),Suvidha Market (Kakaji Nagar),Krishna Menon Lane Market,Tilak Lane Market,Municipal Market (Babar Road).

Traders have to cough up more as monthly licence fee for upgradation of shops.

The markets were constructed between 1950 and 1986 and no major improvement has taken place since then. So the council decided to renovate them.

It has been observed that the condition of shops in many municipal markets is not good. We decided to upgrade these markets to meet both owner and shopper requirements, said a senior NDMC official.

The proposal figured at the councils meeting and was approved in-principle by its members,said the official.

Earlier,it was decided that eight markets would be upgraded but the final draft of the proposal listed nine. A letter was received from the CMs office on February 2,asking us to improve Sarojini Nagar Mini Market,so it was included in the list, the official said.

It was also decided that the licence fee of shops under upgradation will be revised,based on the cost of upgradation. The height of the single-storey shops of Babar Road Municipal Market will be increased so that they match those of

adjacent shops.

In Krishna Menon Lane Market,Babar Road Market and Sarojini Nagar Mini Market,no licence fee is proposed yet for upgradation of the facade. Only the roof is to be changed in Kaka Nagar Market and Tajdar Babar Road Market. So a minimum licence fee of

Rs 33 per sq ft per month and Rs 29 per sq ft per month will be charged. Markets like Sarojini Nagar Mini Market,Krishna Menon Lane Market,Tilak Lane Market and Babar Road Municipal Market are to be renovated. In the rest of the markets,licence fee would be Rs 40 per sq ft per month, said a senior Architecture department official.

