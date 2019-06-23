‘Nine murders in 24 hours’: Kejriwal takes dig at Centre over ‘dangerous spurt’ in crimes

Hours after an elderly couple and their caretaker were found dead in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday took to Twitter to condemn the incident, saying there was a “dangerous spurt” in serious crimes in the national capital. He also said that nine murders have been reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours.

Advertising

Taking a dig at Central government, which is responsible for law enforcement in Delhi, Kejriwal said, “Delhi is witnessing a dangerous spurt in serious crimes. An elderly couple and their domestic help murdered in Vasant Vihar. Nine murders reported in the last 24 hours across the city. Whose door should be knocked for the safety & security of Delhiites?”

Delhi is witnessing a dangerous spurt in serious crimes. An elderly couple and their domestic help murdered in Vasant Vihar. Nine murders reported in last 24 hours across the city. Whose door should be knocked for safety & security of Delhiites ? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 23, 2019

Since coming to power in Delhi, the Kejriwal has been in the midst of a power struggle with the Centre and LG over the control of services in the national capital.

In the Vasant Vihar murder case, the deceased were identified as Vishnu Mathur (78) and Shashi Mathur (75), both retired government officials, and Khushbu Nautiyal (24), the police said. The couple had been living at Vasant Apartments for nearly 18 years. Nautiyal, who was their caretaker, stayed at their house and had been working with them for the last five-six months, neighbours claimed.

“On reaching the spot, the police found Nautiyal lying on the floor with stab injuries. The bodies of the couple were found on the bed with their throats slit,” PTI quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya, as saying. The officer said the entry was friendly and they were suspecting the involvement of an acquaintance of Nautiyal in the killings.

In another incident on Saturday, a man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife and three children by slitting their throats in Mehrauli, South Delhi. “Upender Shukla, a private tutor, allegedly murdered his wife, his daughters, one two-month-old and the other seven-year-old, and five-year-old son in their South Delhi residence during the early hours of Saturday,” PTI quoted Deputy Commission of Police (South) Vijay Kumar, as saying.