Nine from Jamia booked after firing over woman

The Delhi Police has booked nine students from Jamia Millia Islamia for allegedly fighting on the college campus, and continuing the clashes at South Delhi’s Holy Family Hospital, where a bullet was fired on Thursday night.

The incident took place on Thursday evening when a fight erupted between two groups of students inside the Jamia library, allegedly over a woman.

According to police, a few of the students were injured and taken to Holy Family Hospital, where they fought again over the same issue.

In the commotion, one of the students fired a bullet inside the emergency ward.

A student sustained minor injuries as the bullet grazed his head, and he was taken to the trauma centre at All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

Sources said one group of students hails from Western Uttar Pradesh and the second group is from Haryana’s Mewat district.

“We found that the first group was upset after one of their woman friends, who also hails from UP, started talking to the students from Mewat. They fought over this petty issue as they did not want her interacting with the other group,” said an officer.

Esha Pandey, DCP (Southeast), said three students have been apprehended under sections of criminal intimidation, attempted culpable homicide and illegal confinement.

“Students from the second group, which fired inside the hospital, have been identified. We have apprehended six others and booked them under sections of the Arms Act and attempted murder,” said DCP Pandey.