Nine Delhi Jal Board members test positive for COVID-19

At least nine Delhi Jal Board (DJB) employees have tested positive for Covid-19 over the last two weeks, of whom one has died.

DJB vice-chairman Raghav Chadha told The Indian Express that the board is providing support to the families of those who have tested positive, and that the department’s services have not been affected in terms of water supply and sewage management.

“These are the people who are on the field and their condition is stable right now. We are all following social distancing and wearing safety gear, but those who are on the frontline often have to interact with people either on the field or in office,” said Chadha.

He added that among those who have tested positive are a zonal revenue officer, a beldar and a junior engineer. The family of the employee who has died — a 56-year-old who worked in the control room of the Okhla sewage treatment plant — would be compensated, Chadha said.

A DJB official added, “As soon a DJB employee tests positive, we seal their office for three-four days after which we sanitise it. We also identify employees who came in contact with the person in the last 10 days and place them under 14-day home quarantine, and connect them with the office of the chief district medical officer.”

The official also said the first employee to have tested positive was a shift in-charge at the board’s zonal office in Northwest Delhi’s Pitampura about two weeks ago.

The employee had been undergoing treatment for a liver ailment at a hospital in Pitampura, during the course of which he also tested positive for Covid, the official said.

Another employee, who was on ventilator support at a private hospital in Saket, has now been taken off it and his condition is improving, the DJB official said. The control room staff at the Okhla STP who died had faced respiratory problems, according to doctors, the DJB official added.

On Monday, 10 DJB staff members in Tagore Garden were asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days after a DJB employee from the area, a beldar, tested positive.

The board has set up a dedicated helpline for its employees to seek advice and support related to the virus.

