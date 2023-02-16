scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Hours after killing Nikki, Sahil Gehlot deleted data from both their phones: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police said that Sahil Gehlot confessed during questioning that Nikki Yadav wanted to marry him but his family had fixed his marriage with someone else. This led to an argument between the live-in couple.

delhi fridge murderFor over two days after Nikki Yadav (24) went missing, her live-in partner Sahil Gehlot (24) continued to mislead her family. (File)
Hours after allegedly killing his live-in partner Nikki Yadav and stuffing her body in a fridge, accused Sahil Gehlot took her phone and deleted all the data from it, the Delhi Police said Thursday. The investigation into Nikki’s murder case revealed that Gehlot erased all the data from both his and her phones and kept her phone hidden for days before getting caught by the police.

The couple were fighting over Gehlot’s wedding, which was fixed on February 10, when he allegedly killed her with a data cable early on February 10 and drove the body to his village, Mitraon. He then stuffed the body inside a fridge at his family-owned dhaba, the police said. He was arrested three days later after a secret informer told the police about the murder.

Also Read |Sahil tried to mislead Nikki’s family, his father told them the truth

Ravindra Singh Yadav, special commissioner of police (crime), said the accused confessed during questioning that Nikki wanted to marry him but his family had fixed his marriage with someone else. When she found out about this, he took her to Kashmere Gate where he allegedly strangled her to death inside his car and then drove for 2-3 hours before dumping the body in a fridge.

“We recovered two phones from his possession. We wanted to check chats and photos along with call detail records but he managed to delete all the data from both phones after the murder. He is trying to hide their calls and messages. We will send the phone to the forensic lab to recover data from the phone,” a police source said.

Don't Miss |Nikki, Delhi fridge murder victim, wanted to be a professor, family says dreams snatched

Gehlot has been sent to five-day police custody to ascertain the sequence of events and get more details.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 15:08 IST
