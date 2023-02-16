Nikki, Delhi fridge murder victim, wanted to be a professor, family says dreams snatched

Nikki Yadav’s family cremated her body on Wednesday evening, hours after her autopsy was completed. The 24-year-old was killed, allegedly by her live-in partner Sahil Gehlot (24), who had decided to marry someone else.

At the Yadav household in a narrow lane, villagers continued to pour in till Wednesday night to offer condolences. Several sought strict punishment for the accused.

“She was doing an MA in English from Noida’s Galgotias University and wanted to become a Professor after completing PhD. All her dreams have been snatched. She last visited the house three weeks ago; she would often drop by on weekends… I couldn’t bear to look at her body,” said her father Sunil Dutt.

“She was always a class topper and a responsible child. We were so proud of her. She had big dreams and her mother and I supported all she did. Even after going to college, she would call her mother every day and talk about her life,” he said.

Police said Nikki met Sahil in 2018 when the two were studying at coaching centres in Dwarka and preparing for entrance exams.