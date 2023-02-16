scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Advertisement

Nikki, Delhi fridge murder victim, wanted to be a professor, family says dreams snatched

At the Yadav household in a narrow lane, villagers continued to pour in till Wednesday night to offer condolences. Several sought strict punishment for the accused.

delhi fridge murder, delhi live-in partner murder, Live in partner killed, delhi murder, woman murdered, accused in police custody, delhi court, delhi police, delhi latest newsCCTV footage recovered by the Delhi Police from Dwarka shows Nikki hours before she was killed

Nikki Yadav’s family cremated her body on Wednesday evening, hours after her autopsy was completed. The 24-year-old was killed, allegedly by her live-in partner Sahil Gehlot (24), who had decided to marry someone else.

At the Yadav household in a narrow lane, villagers continued to pour in till Wednesday night to offer condolences. Several sought strict punishment for the accused.

“She was doing an MA in English from Noida’s Galgotias University and wanted to become a Professor after completing PhD. All her dreams have been snatched. She last visited the house three weeks ago; she would often drop by on weekends… I couldn’t bear to look at her body,” said her father Sunil Dutt.

“She was always a class topper and a responsible child. We were so proud of her. She had big dreams and her mother and I supported all she did. Even after going to college, she would call her mother every day and talk about her life,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics...
UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics...
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
More from Delhi

Police said Nikki met Sahil in 2018 when the two were studying at coaching centres in Dwarka and preparing for entrance exams.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-02-2023 at 06:19 IST
Next Story

India proposes mechanism for ‘digitally skilled future-ready’ workforce at G20 meet

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close