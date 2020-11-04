Nikita Tomar murder protests: Men on WhatsApp groups that spread hate speech, says police

Family and friends of the victim Nikita Tomar (left) staged a protest on the Ballabhgarh-Sohna road, Tuesday. (ANI)

Several of the 32 accused arrested by Faridabad Police — after a protest seeking justice for the 20-year-old woman shot dead outside her college last week turned violent — were members of WhatsApp groups where “inflammatory messages” were being sent.

“Phone data of the accused showed they were part of some WhatsApp groups where hate speech was being spread and inflammatory messages that instigated violence were being sent. We are identifying all anti-social elements who have indulged in these groups and are preparing a list. Action will be taken against them as per law,” said Adarshdeep Singh, ACP (Old Faridabad).

“We are also keeping an eye on other social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram. Action will be taken against anyone spreading hate speech or sending inflammatory messages on these as well,” he said.

Police said all 32 men arrested are “misguided youth” who came to the protests after seeing posts on social media. No links have emerged between them and any political parties so far, said officials.

The protest took place on Sunday when a group of people who were part of a mahapanchayat being held to seek justice for the victim, Nikita Tomar, attempted to block NH-2. “Around 200” people from the crowd allegedly pelted stones at police officials who tried to stop them, leaving 10 personnel injured.

Thirty-two people were arrested following the incident, of whom 29 have been produced in court and remanded to judicial custody. The remaining three have been placed in isolation after they tested positive for Covid Monday. An advisory was also issued for all those involved in the mahapanchayat and protest to follow home quarantine for 10 days.

Faridabad Police has decided to open youth clubs at the beat level across the district to provide “positive direction” to the youth. “They will be provided ID cards of the youth club. Members will be given discounts at coaching centres, restaurants, cinema halls, gyms,” said Commissioner of Police OP Singh.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.