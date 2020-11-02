Nikita Tomar murder protests: 3 of 28 arrested in Faridabad test positive for coronavirus

Nikita Tomar, a third-year B.Com student, was shot dead outside her college.(Video screengrab)

A day after 28 people were arrested for pelting stones at shops and police personnel in Faridabad, and attempting to block National Highway-2 (NH2) during protests against the murder of a 20-year-old woman, 3 of them have tested positive for coronavirus, revealed officials Monday.

“A mahapanchayat was held on Sunday at the Ballabgarh Dussehra ground regarding the Nikita Tomar murder case. After the lawlessness that prevailed at the event, 28 people had been arrested by police. All of these were tested for Coronavirus, and the reports of 3 of those arrested have returned positive today. In such a situation, an advisory is being issued for all those who were part of the event to follow home quarantine for 10 days,” said Deputy Commissioner Yashpal.

“Cases of COVID-19 have been increasing continuously for the last 10 days in the district, and more than 300 cases are emerging every day. Despite the situation being so serious, some people organized a maha panchayat on Sunday…All of those who tested positive were continuously mingling with the crowd and around the stage, and people in the mahapanchayat were also not following the practices of social distancing and wearing masks, which further increases the possibility of more people having been infected,” he said.

The protest on Sunday turned violent as some “anti-social elements” from the crowd allegedly moved towards National Highway-2 and tried to block it, officials said. “Ten personnel were injured. Thirty people have been rounded up for the violence while the others are being identified,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police, adding that of those apprehended, some are not residents of Faridabad. Appealing to residents of Faridabad not to resort to violence, DCP (Ballabhgarh) Sumer Singh Yadav said, “Police will deal strictly with those who try to ruin the law and order situation; this kind of lawlessness will not be tolerated.”

Of the 28 people subsequently arrested, police said several are from outside Faridabad – 3 each from Delhi and Palwal, 2 each from Noida and Ghaziabad, 2 from Nuh, and 1 from Gurgaon.

Last Monday, Nikita Tomar, a third-year B.Com student, was shot dead outside her college in Ballabgarh, where she had gone to take an exam. Three people have since been arrested for the crime, including her former classmate. Tomar’s relatives alleged he harboured feelings for her and had been pressuring her to marry him.

