Nikita Jacob moves court for anticipatory bail in toolkit case

Lawyer Nikita Jacob is accused along with Bengaluru activist Disha Ravi for their alleged involvement in sharing a “toolkit” related to the farmers’ protest on social media. (Source: Twitter/@nikitajacob)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd