Monday, March 01, 2021
Nikita Jacob moves court for anticipatory bail in toolkit case

The application is likely to come up for hearing Tuesday before Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
March 2, 2021 2:35:49 am
Lawyer Nikita Jacob is accused along with Bengaluru activist Disha Ravi for their alleged involvement in sharing a "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest on social media.

Lawyer Nikita Jacob, who is accused along with Bengaluru activist Disha Ravi for their alleged involvement in sharing a “toolkit” related to the farmers’ protest on social media, moved a Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail Monday.

