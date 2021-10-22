Man assaults chicken seller at Singhu border, arrested

A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a chicken seller and breaking his leg with a rod after the latter refused to give him a chicken for free at Singhu border on Thursday, said the police.

The accused has been identified by first name as Naveen from Karnal, a Nihang Sikh.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon when one Manoj Paswan was carrying some chickens on a cart for a delivery. The police said the accused asked the chicken seller to give him a chicken, and when he refused, an argument broke out.

Ravi Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO), Kundli police station, said, “The accused then hit the victim with a rod and broke his leg. The victim was later admitted to a hospital for treatment. The medical report is awaited. The accused, a Nihang, was arrested and an FIR was lodged. He will be produced in court today.”

In a video, Paswan could be purportedly heard narrating the incident. “He asked me to give him a chicken. I told him I cannot give it to him since there is a count of chickens that are given to us and we have to deliver them. If there is any missing, I would be accused of theft. I took out a slip from my pocket to show him the count. While taking out the slip, the accused saw a beedi in my pocket. He accused me of smoking beedi at the protest site. I told him that I had not smoked beedi at the site. I do it elsewhere. But he started assaulting me with a stick,” he said.

An FIR was registered under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Kundli police station, said the police.