Covid-19 second wave: Starting today, night curfew in Delhi till April 30

Delhi Police patrolling at the Barapullah Flyover on Monday night in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Starting from Tuesday, night curfew will be imposed in Delhi between 10 pm and 5 am till April 30, the Delhi government said on Tuesday. Essential services and emergency movement of vehicles will be allowed, the officials said.

A proposal to bring back the curfew was sent to the Chief Minister’s Office on Monday after several discussions within the government over the sharp rise in Covid-19 cases. Officials also took into account large gatherings at restaurants and clubs at night.

In the past, the Delhi government has not advocated for a night curfew, with CM Arvind Kejriwal saying it is not a solution to curb the spread of Covid. On April 2, he had stated that the government does not plan to impose any lockdown.

“We will consult the public in case we want to do so,” the CM had said.

The proposal comes against the backdrop of a Delhi Police crackdown against banquet halls, restaurants and night clubs over Covid violations.

On Saturday night, 173 people were prosecuted, including owners of 13 banquet halls, 58 restaurants and three night clubs.

The last time night curfew was imposed in Delhi was on December 31 and January 1 to discourage large gathering on New Year’s Day.