Nigerian woman jumps to death during raid to bust drug manufacturing unit

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A Nigerian woman died after allegedly jumping from the fourth floor of a residential building in Outer Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar during a search operation to bust a drug manufacturing unit on Thursday afternoon, said police. The alleged synthetic drug manufacturing unit was unearthed during a raid by the Anti-Narcotics Squad of the Outer North district, officers added.
During the operation, officers said, a man identified as Romeo alias Sky was also arrested from the third floor of the residential building. Approximately 30 grams of banned methamphetamine and 1.5 grams of heroin were allegedly recovered from his possession.
Investigators then moved to the fourth floor, where two African nationals were residing in separate flats. One of the flats was occupied by a woman identified as Stella Pius. An officer said, “When the police team entered the flat, Stella allegedly jumped from the balcony. She was immediately shifted to the government hospital in Burari, where she was declared brought dead,” the officer said.
From the possession of another African national, identified as Martin Aaron, who was her neighbour, police recovered the key to unlock the alleged drug unit at Stella’s flat. According to police, the room contained a large quantity of chemicals, laboratory equipment and other material allegedly used in the manufacture of synthetic drugs. “The premises appeared to be functioning as a methamphetamine manufacturing and raw material storage facility,” the officer said.
Madhur Verma, Joint Commissioner of Police, said, “In accordance with the Centre’s Nasha Mukti Bharat campaign, the Delhi Police is committed to carrying out comprehensive investigations to ensure that every source, supplier, and network involved in the trafficking of illicit substances, narcotics, and contraband is exposed and brought to justice. This operation represents a major breakthrough, and further investigation is being conducted to uncover the entire supply chain and identify all those involved.”
Among other items recovered during the raid were approximately 100 litres of unidentified chemical substances, 10 litres of hydrochloric acid, 31 bottles containing around 15.5 litres of hypophosphorous acid, six empty bottles of the same chemical, 35.5 kg of a white powder, 21 kilograms of black granules, 4.1 kilograms of black liquid and 192 grams of MDMA, said officers.
Police also seized two heating mantles, two 2,000-ml flasks, two distillation units, two weighing machines, several drums, steel tubs, plastic pipes, a large stove and a gas cylinder.
Samples of the seized substances have been sent for forensic examination. Police are investigating the source of the chemicals, the scale of the alleged operation and the role of those involved.
Police said the raid was conducted as part of the investigation into an Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case registered at Burari police station earlier this week. On June 9, acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotics Cell had arrested a Nigerian national, Frank Dashmond, from the Chandan Vihar area of Burari and recovered 67.9 grams of MDMA from his possession, according to officers. A case under the NDPS Act was registered and Dashmond was subsequently arrested.
According to investigators, leads developed during the questioning of Dashmond led police to Swaroop Nagar, resulting in the latest arrests and the discovery of the suspected drug manufacturing facility on Thursday. Further investigation is ongoing. “The proceedings into Stella Pius’s death are being conducted by Swaroop Nagar police station in Outer North district,” said the officer.
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