Nigerian woman jumps to death during raid to bust drug manufacturing unit

Among other items recovered during the raid were approximately 100 litres of unidentified chemical substances, 10 litres of hydrochloric acid, 31 bottles containing around 15.5 litres of hypophosphorous acid, six empty bottles of the same chemical, 35.5 kg of a white powder, 21 kilograms of black granules, 4.1 kilograms of black liquid and 192 grams of MDMA, said officers.

A Nigerian woman died after allegedly jumping from the fourth floor of a residential building in Outer Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar during a search operation to bust a drug manufacturing unit on Thursday afternoon, said police. The alleged synthetic drug manufacturing unit was unearthed during a raid by the Anti-Narcotics Squad of the Outer North district, officers added.

During the operation, officers said, a man identified as Romeo alias Sky was also arrested from the third floor of the residential building. Approximately 30 grams of banned methamphetamine and 1.5 grams of heroin were allegedly recovered from his possession.

Investigators then moved to the fourth floor, where two African nationals were residing in separate flats. One of the flats was occupied by a woman identified as Stella Pius. An officer said, “When the police team entered the flat, Stella allegedly jumped from the balcony. She was immediately shifted to the government hospital in Burari, where she was declared brought dead,” the officer said.