Nigerian man asked to stop during Op Kavach tries to flee, hits police vehicles, dies after getting nabbed: Cops

A 32-year-old Nigerian man, who was in India on student visa, died on Sunday in West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden allegedly after he was injured when the scooter he was riding rammed into a Delhi Police bike involved in ‘Operation Kavach’, an anti-drug drive to nab drug peddlers and bust syndicates, said officers.

The foreign national, identified as Christian Eze Promise, allegedly tried to escape soon after hitting the bike of an officer but he was chased and nabbed, according to police. When he was taken to the district police’s special staff office, he complained of uneasiness and was taken to the hospital where he was declared ‘brought dead’, officers added.

Police said due procedure has been followed in the case, and the information regarding the incident has been sent to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the Ministry of External Affairs, and the High Commission of Nigeria, in accordance with standing guidelines issued by the Police Headquarters (PHQ) in cases involving foreign nationals. A team of senior officers has been tasked with conducting a thorough probe.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Sharad Bhaskar Darade, said that Promise was signalled to stop on suspicion during the drive on Sunday. “He did not stop the vehicle, collided with a police staff member’s bike, and fell on the road. The police staff were patrolling under Operation Kavach,” Darade said. He added that after falling, Promise got up and started running, leaving his scooter at the spot. Officers staff chased him for around 80–90 meters and eventually nabbed him.

A source said that the police did not recover anything suspicious from him but there was a discrepancy in the registration plates on the front and back side of the two-wheeler.

He was taken to the Special Staff office in Tagore Garden for questioning but while reaching the office he complained of uneasiness and was rushed to the Guru Gobind Singh Hospital where the doctor declared him dead.

Another officer said Promise did not cooperate during questioning before complaining about the uneasiness.

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The officer said preliminary investigation revealed that Promise was originally from Nigeria. His body has been kept in the mortuary at AIIMS, as his relatives and friends are yet to be traced.

As per the documents recovered from him, he came to India last October on a one-year student visa. The visa was supposed to expire in September.

Based on one of the registration numbers on his scooter, an address in Munirka, South Delhi, has been traced. “With the help of the scooter’s registration number, we are trying to determine his residence in Delhi. Other technical and manual methods are also being used to ascertain his address,” the officer said.