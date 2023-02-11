Two Nigerian nationals held in Gurgaon for conning women on dating apps

The Gurgaon police have arrested two Nigerian nationals for allegedly conning several women after befriending them on dating and matrimonial apps and extorting money from them by concocting false stories.

According to the police, a complaint was received on January 14 at a cyber east police station in which a woman stated that she met a man on a dating app, who introduced himself as Alex and claimed to be a pilot based in Germany. Police said the complainant said that he asked her for Rs 40,000 for investment in saffron and promised her a return in the trade. The woman transferred Rs 15,000 to him.

“A few days later, he told her that he is coming to India to meet her. He then told her that since he was carrying excess cash and expensive items, he had been held up at the airport by customs department officials, and asked her to transfer Rs 39,700 to secure his release, which the woman transferred. He then created a fake email ID of RBI and sent her an email demanding more cash and threatened to circulate her morphed photo if she refused to do so,” said a police official.

The police said the woman suspected fraud and filed a police complaint and a case was registered under sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66 of the IT Act.

The police said during the probe, Nigerian nationals Obi Alex and Odua Christopher alias Sunny were arrested earlier this week.

“Probe found that the accused used to create fake profiles on dating and social media apps and befriend women. After gaining their trust, they used to concoct a false story of opening a business in India and a romantic liaison. The accused initially claimed to be based abroad in a reputed job. During conversation, they would tell the women that they would be travelling to India to meet them and bring them expensive gifts,” said a police official.

The police said the accused would later text the women stating that they have been apprehended by the customs department officials at the airport since they were carrying foreign currency and demand that the women send them money for their release at the airport. “After getting money in their accounts, the accused would switch off their phones,” said a police official.

The police added that they were questioning the accused and further probe was on in the case. Three mobile phones and over Rs 20,000 cash was recovered from the possession of the accused, the police said.

On February 6, two Nigerian nationals were arrested for duping women using a similar modus operandi in another case. Police added that they were probing to ascertain how many people had been duped by the accused.