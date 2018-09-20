Nigerian national, wife held for duping ‘Facebook friends’

The couple were arrested from Chanakyapuri on September 17. Express The couple were arrested from Chanakyapuri on September 17. Express

A Nigerian national and his Assamese wife were arrested from Chanakyapuri Monday for allegedly duping Facebook users to the tune of over Rs 6 lakh. Police said Ifeanyi Joachin Nwafor posed as a UK national, befriended people on the website and said he wanted to send gifts for poor people in India. His wife, meanwhile, would pose as a Customs official and call the users. She would make up random “tax amounts” to “release” the gifts, and get the money transferred to their bank accounts, police said.

A victim of the scam had lodged a complaint with police saying she was befriended by the accused, posing as George Moor, on the site. He told her he wanted to send gifts to poor people. The woman agreed, after which she received phone calls from a woman who asked for money for “customs clearance in the UK”.

In her complaint, she said she had made two transfers to Moor, but was being harassed for more money. “The woman deposited Rs 26,000 and later another request for Rs 95,600 was made. She did not want to disappoint Moor so she sent the money. However, he kept demanding more. So she went to police,” said a senior officer.

DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said, “Nwafor is a football player from Nigeria who came to India on a business visa in 2009. He lived in Chennai for a year, and Kerala for four years before he met a woman on Facebook, whom he married.” Police said the accused had several Facebook accounts with hundreds of friends, whom he duped.

