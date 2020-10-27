Nigerian national ‘stabbed to death’ by wife: Police

Early on Monday, Emanual went to her house, and an altercation again took place. This was when she stabbed him with a knife.” Police said the two had been living in India since May 2019.

A 30-year-old Nigerian national was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife on Monday, after she “got to know that he was involved with another woman,” police said.

The incident took place early in the morning, when Abigail (30), who is from Ghana, and her husband Emanual got into an altercation at her house in Outer Delhi. Abigail, who sells snacks from her home, has been arrested, and a case of murder has been registered at Nihal Vihar police station, said Additional DCP (Outer) Sudhanshu Dhama.

He said, “Police received information from DDU Hospital that a man had been brought there by his wife and was declared dead on arrival. When police reached the hospital, it was revealed the deceased had sustained injuries made by a sharp object. Abigail was nowhere to be found.”

Her phone was also switched off, but hours later, she was found and questioned, said the Additional DCP.

He said, “The two got married in September 2019, but had been living separately since August 2020. They had a strained relationship. During questioning, the accused revealed that on Sunday, she went to see Emanual and got to know that he was involved with another woman, following which a scuffle ensued. Early on Monday, Emanual went to her house, and an altercation again took place. This was when she stabbed him with a knife.” Police said the two had been living in India since May 2019.

