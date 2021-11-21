Nigerian national held for hacking WhatsApp accounts

A 40-year-old Nigerian national was arrested from Bengaluru for allegedly hacking people’s WhatsApp accounts and swindling money.

DCP (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said the accused, Okwudiri Paschal, was arrested while he was withdrawing Rs 20,000 from an ATM in Bengaluru on November 16. He said the accused is part of an international cyber fraud racket and has allegedly duped hundreds across India.

“The incident came to light when one of the victims registered a complaint at Tilak Marg police station on November 2. The complainant alleged he received a message on WhatsApp that the facilities on the platform were being upgraded for which the system was generating a six-digit code. He said as soon as he typed his mobile number followed by the 6-digit code provided by an unknown mobile number, his screen froze and the account was hacked,” Yadav said.

Yadav said the hacker then sent messages to the victim’s relatives via the latter’s WhatsApp number and demanded money. Account numbers of several banks were provided by the accused to the victim’s kin for transferring money. “During investigation, it was revealed he was prompting people to transfer money,” the DCP added.