Nigerian man’s death in ‘police detention’ in Delhi: Magisterial probe initiated

Two days after a Nigerian man died after being detained by the police during an anti-drug crackdown under ‘Operation Kavach’ in West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, a magisterial inquiry has been initiated into the matter. The police have also identified the owner of the scooter the man was riding when he collided with a Delhi Police motorcycle and sustained injuries.

Christian Eze Promise (32) who was in India on a student visa, died on Sunday in Rajouri Garden. According to a police officer, Promise was riding on the wrong side of the road when he was signalled to stop by a team of five police officers.

The officer said it is suspected that Promise intentionally rammed his scooter into the police motorcycle, after which he fell to the ground.

“Although he sustained visible injuries to his legs and hands, he got up and attempted to flee on foot. During the attempt, he fell again and was apprehended. The personnel present over there managed to restrain him. While being taken to the Special Staff office, located a few kilometres away, he complained of uneasiness. He was then taken to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” the officer also said.

The officer further said the scooter was registered in the name of a woman from a Northeastern state. During the investigation, a team from Rajouri Garden police station visited the address in South Delhi’s Munirka where the scooter owner was registered, but found out that the woman had moved to another location. Police have contacted the Nigerian embassy and community groups to trace people known to Promise.

A magisterial inquiry has been initiated into the matter, and statements of the police personnel involved in the operation have been recorded, officers said. Police added that CCTV footage from the spot and outside the Special Staff office has also been collected to corroborate the sequence of events.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted only after a consent is received from the relatives of the deceased or the Nigerian embassy, an officer said. The post-mortem examination will be carried out under the supervision of a panel of government doctors, the officer added.

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Further, officers said efforts are still underway to ascertain why Promise attempted to flee upon seeing the police.